Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,425,049 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 172,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,487,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

