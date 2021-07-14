Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

CSTM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. 12,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,401. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

