KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Up to $22.96

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.96, but opened at $24.80. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 144 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $532.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,225,398.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

