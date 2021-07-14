KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KALV opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.97.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,677. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KALV. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

