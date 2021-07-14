Julius Knowles Sells 19,415 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 19,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $952,694.05.
Shares of KROS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. 813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,781. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $88.80.
About Keros Therapeutics
