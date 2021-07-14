Julius Knowles Sells 19,415 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 19,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $952,694.05.

Shares of KROS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. 813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,781. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

