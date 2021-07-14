Juan C. Jaen Sells 4,857 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $116,033.73.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 20,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price target on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.