JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Trading 0.8% Higher

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 649 ($8.48) and last traded at GBX 647 ($8.45). 258,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 316,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 642 ($8.39).

The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 622.58. The company has a quick ratio of 103.57, a current ratio of 103.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

In other news, insider Stephen Gomersall acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,450 ($20,185.52). Also, insider Sally Macdonald acquired 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 622 ($8.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,979.38 ($3,892.58).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

