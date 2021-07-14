JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,006 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $352.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

