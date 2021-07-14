JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 23,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

JPM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $155.51. The stock had a trading volume of 980,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995,586. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $470.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

