JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 738,481 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of StarTek worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 83,887 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Get StarTek alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SRT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:SRT opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. StarTek, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $283.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.39.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.