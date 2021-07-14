JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

NYSE:JPM opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

