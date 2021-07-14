JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 72,326 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 66,968.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,326 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12.

