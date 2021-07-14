JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Mary E. Erdoes Sells 17,387 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 436,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,093. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter.

