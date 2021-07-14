JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Critical Survey

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

This table compares LegalZoom.com and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A JOYY 42.81% 2.39% 1.73%

This table compares LegalZoom.com and JOYY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 15.60 $9.90 million N/A N/A JOYY $2.03 billion 2.43 $1.48 billion ($2.18) -28.48

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LegalZoom.com and JOYY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 0 0 0 N/A JOYY 0 0 6 0 3.00

JOYY has a consensus target price of $134.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.85%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Summary

JOYY beats LegalZoom.com on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.