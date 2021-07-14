Josiah Hornblower Sells 12,049 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 12,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $278,813.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,829 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $73,978.35.

On Thursday, July 8th, Josiah Hornblower sold 3,586 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $94,096.64.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,621 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $71,605.72.

On Friday, July 2nd, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,514 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $71,724.42.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15.

On Monday, June 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $226,548.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $214,618.88.

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

Shares of STTK stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,628. The firm has a market cap of $958.37 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STTK. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

