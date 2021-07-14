Joshua Harley Sells 18,880 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 18,880 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $609,257.60.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Joshua Harley sold 19,151 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $593,872.51.

FTHM stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 1,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,265. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

