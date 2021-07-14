Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,747 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $2,036,389.07. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:MORN opened at $253.68 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $148.42 and a one year high of $270.08.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

