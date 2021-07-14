Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 21,076 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.69, for a total transaction of $5,030,630.44. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:MORN opened at $250.93 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.42 and a 12 month high of $270.08.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.