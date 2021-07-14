Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 13,836 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $711,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $625,218.88.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84.

On Thursday, May 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $549,394.56.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10.

ZI traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. 14,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,273. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.91.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

