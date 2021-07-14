Jon R. Cohen Acquires 50,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

