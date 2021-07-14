John Lo-Minn Lai Sells 2,173,876 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 2,173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $32,608,140.00.
MCW stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $23.62.
Mister Car Wash Company Profile
Recommended Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.