John James Sullivan Sells 5,192 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $1,340,522.48.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $556,983.90.

Shares of MLAB stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,110. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.54 and a 52-week high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

