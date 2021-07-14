John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 1,463.9% in June

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 1,463.9% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1,882.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 404,926 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 75,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.