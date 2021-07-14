John C. Pintozzi Sells 2,000 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $274,120.00.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. 40,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $77,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 421,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

