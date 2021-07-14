JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Trading Up 5.6%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 8,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 497,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several research firms recently commented on JOAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $684.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth $406,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $1,776,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $10,016,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at $2,752,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

