Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JRVMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 101,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42. Jervois Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.
About Jervois Mining
See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.