Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JRVMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 101,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42. Jervois Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

About Jervois Mining

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

