Jeremy Wilmot Sells 55,338 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:ACIW) insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 55,338 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $2,148,774.54.

ACIW traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. 206,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,130. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

