Jeremy Wilmot Sells 55,338 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:ACIW) insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 55,338 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $2,148,774.54.
ACIW traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. 206,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,130. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.