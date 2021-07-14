Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for COSCO SHIPPING in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING are scheduled to split on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

