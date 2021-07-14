Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $114.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

