Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OMRON Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMRON in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get OMRON alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

OMRNY opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13. OMRON has a 52-week low of $65.57 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMRNY. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OMRON by 1,446.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in OMRON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in OMRON by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.