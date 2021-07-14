Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Subaru in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

