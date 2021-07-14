JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.35.

JD.com stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.22. 672,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,992,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55. JD.com has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,491,000 after buying an additional 569,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.