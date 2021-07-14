Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$56,778,242.74.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$49,171.50.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.89, for a total transaction of C$53,658.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total transaction of C$53,379.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total transaction of C$53,058.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$52,824.90.

Shares of TSE REAL traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 31.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

