Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches One Day Volume of $451,986.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $451,986.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.57 or 0.00812726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

