Janux Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JANX) Quiet Period To Expire on July 21st

Janux Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:JANX) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 21st. Janux Therapeutics had issued 11,400,000 shares in its public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $193,800,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

JANX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

