Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 817,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $157,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

Shares of CLX opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.