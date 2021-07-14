Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.42% of Roku worth $174,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. lowered their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $427.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.71 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.15 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,775 shares of company stock worth $108,257,551. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.