Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 146,426 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $138,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of CAH opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

