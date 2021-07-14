Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $169,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

LMT opened at $377.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.56. The firm has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

