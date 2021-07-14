Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,094 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $182,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $372.65 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.84 and a 52-week high of $377.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.