Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 3,865,320 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 50,043.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $151,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vroom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vroom by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,062,251 shares of company stock worth $90,109,031 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.14. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

