Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,269,688 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.04% of Constellium worth $144,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 2.61.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

