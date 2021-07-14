James Latham (LON:LTHM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,062.28

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,062.28 ($13.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.42). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,169 ($15.27), with a volume of 3,721 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,065.32. The company has a market cap of £243.79 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

