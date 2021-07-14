James L. L. Tullis Sells 25,000 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $382,000.00.
Shares of XGN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 32,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,933. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.67.
About Exagen
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.