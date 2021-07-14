James L. L. Tullis Sells 25,000 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $382,000.00.

Shares of XGN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 32,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,933. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

