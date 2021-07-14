James H. Roth Sells 17,000 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NYSE:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NYSE:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00.

NYSE HURN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. 618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,203. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

