James C. Moyer Sells 12,603 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23.

NYSE:MPWR opened at $387.45 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

