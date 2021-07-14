James Barton Kalsu Sells 5,855 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) CFO James Barton Kalsu sold 5,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,535.00.

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 142.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

