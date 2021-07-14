Jack Sinclair Sells 26,553 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NYSE:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NYSE:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01.

Shares of NYSE:SFM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. 58,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,059. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.