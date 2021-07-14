Jack in the Box Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 217% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,302 call options.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,383. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $70.69 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.