J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.55

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.55 and last traded at $142.30, with a volume of 249871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCOM. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter worth $206,000.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

